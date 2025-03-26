AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

President hosts orphaned children iftar dinner

Press Release Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has urged children to prioritise education, calling it the key to success.

He said that children were our future and they must focus on their education and work hard to become successful individuals, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The president expressed these views during an Iftar Dinner hosted by him for the orphaned children being cared for by the Pakistan Orphan Care Forum, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Tuesday.

During the ceremony, the President also distributed computer tablets to the children, emphasising their use for educational purposes. “I urge all children to use these tablets, being gifted on First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s suggestion, for learning and personal growth,” he added.

The President said the children were as dear to him as his own and encouraged them to pursue education with dedication.

The president also met with the children individually, expressing affection and reinforcing his commitment to their well-being.

Air Marshal Farooq Habib (retd), chairman of the Pakistan Orphan Care Forum (POCF), highlighted the pressing issue of orphaned children in the country. “There are an estimated 4.6 million orphaned children in Pakistan,” he said. He said that POCF and its affiliated organizations were currently supporting nearly 120,000 children nationwide.

Farooq Habib emphasised the forum’s advocacy for orphaned children’s rights and called upon society to take collective responsibility for their care. “Providing for orphaned and underprivileged children is a shared duty,” he said.

The chairman thanked the President for his support and for hosting the orphaned children an iftar dinner at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education Iftar dinner President Asif Ali Zardari orphaned children

Comments

200 characters

President hosts orphaned children iftar dinner

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Read more stories