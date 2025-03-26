AIRLINK 178.19 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.77%)
BOP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
FCCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
FFL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.86%)
HUMNL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
OGDC 232.50 Increased By ▲ 8.31 (3.71%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
POWER 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
PPL 189.14 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (1.97%)
PRL 37.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.95%)
PTC 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.31%)
SEARL 99.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.07%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
SYM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TRG 64.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,548 Increased By 113.4 (0.91%)
BR30 38,986 Increased By 401.6 (1.04%)
KSE100 117,852 Increased By 1219.3 (1.05%)
KSE30 36,271 Increased By 449.8 (1.26%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-26

IR & Pak Customs: FBR establishes Strategic Tariff, Revenue Analysis Wings

Sohail Sarfraz Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established the Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wings for Inland Revenue and Pakistan Customs to provide in-depth assessment of revenue trends, organizational structures and industry-specific taxation matters. In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Tuesday.

Some of the senior officials of Admin Pool have been given potions of Director Generals at the Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wing. The Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wings have been established in the presence of National Tariff Commission (NTC) and after transfer of tax policy from the FBR to the Ministry of Finance.

According to the FBR’s notification, FBR’s new Wings will function as support and analysis units for Inland Revenue and Pakistan Customs, working directly under the supervision of respective Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs).

The FBR has also issued a separate notification to transfer 11 Members (Grade-21 officials of IR) as Director Generals including Director Generals, Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wing.

Meanwhile, the FBR has transferred and posted seven senior officials (BS-21) of Inland Revenue Group to Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wing. FBR members including Dr Lubna Ayub (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Asim Majid Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Shaban Bhatti (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Hyder Ali Dharejo (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Muhammad Azam Sheikh (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) and Nasir Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) were transferred as Director Generals, Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wing.

In pursuance of powers conferred under Sections 4 and 5 of the FBR Act, 2007 read with the FBR Rules, 2007, the Board is pleased to establish the Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wings for Inland Revenue and Pakistan Customs, respectively, in its meeting held on March 7, 2025. The Wings shall provide in-depth assessment of revenue trends, organizational structures, jurisdictional performance, and industry-specific taxation matters. The Wings will function as support and analysis units for Inland Revenue and Pakistan Customs, working directly under the supervision of respective Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs).

The main features of the Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wings shall be as under:

i) There shall be separate Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wing for Inland Revenue and Pakistan Customs reporting directly to the Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/ Customs).

ii) The concerned Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs) shall oversee the work of officers posted in the respective Wing and determine their assignments.

iii) The officers posted in the Wings shall conduct structured analysis assigned by the concerned Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs), including the review of budget suggestions, operational efficiencies, organizational structures, sectoral studies, compliance trends among various categories of taxpayers and identifying the risk areas ensuring that FBR remains adaptable to evolving economic challenges. The reports, analysis and recommendations shall be aimed at providing fact-based inputs for targeted interventions and enhancing operational capacity of FBR.

iv) The assigned tasks will be time bound as determined by the concerned Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs).

v) Other Members of the Board may also consult the Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wings for seeking input on any issues through the concerned Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs).

vi) The evaluation reports submitted by officers shall be examined by Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs) himself or through a Committee constituted in the respective Policy Wing.

vii) The concerned Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs) shall consider any appropriate recommendations coming from such analysis reports for the purposes of legislative changes or any policy interventions.

viii) The officers may also make presentations to the Board or any concerned Member, on the assigned topics, as and when necessary.

ix) Any report or analysis, if so warranted, shall be published with the approval of the Board.

x) The Policy Wings shall maintain complete log of the deliverables, including duration, quality and delays if any.

xi) The reporting mechanism of the officers posted in the Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wings for the purpose of PERs shall be as under:

The Secretary (Policy), of BS-17 & BS-18, as designated by the concerned Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs) shall serve as the Reporting Officer and Chief (Policy) as the Countersigning Officer.

Chief (Policy) - BS-19 as designated by Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs), shall be Reporting Officer and Member (Policy) as the Countersigning Officer.

Member-Policy- BS-20 & above (Inland Revenue/Customs) shall be the Reporting Officer and Chairman, FBR the Countersigning Officer.

The officers posted in the Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wings shall keep all the data and information confidential.

The Admin/HR Wing may transfer as many BS-17 to BS-21 posts to the Wings from time to time for both IRS and PCS as may be necessary, or the officer may draw his/her salary from the office as determined by the Admin/HR Wing.

The concerned Member-Policy (Inland Revenue/Customs) shall determine whether officers will work virtually or stationed at specific office, based on the operational needs.

The DG (IT&DT) shall provide necessary technical support for virtual work setups, if so required.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS FBR Inland Revenue Strategic Tariff and Revenue Analysis Wings

Comments

200 characters

IR & Pak Customs: FBR establishes Strategic Tariff, Revenue Analysis Wings

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

Read more stories