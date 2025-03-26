LCCI urges implementation of business-friendly policies

LAHORE: The LCCI Executive Committee convened on Tuesday to discuss economic reforms, the challenges faced by the business community and practical solutions. Stressing the need for a conducive business environment, the LCCI Executive Committee urged the implementation of business-friendly policies to support sustainable growth.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad presided over the meeting while Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members also attended the meeting.

The LCCI office-bearers identified complex tax policies, high tax rates and aggressive enforcement of tax laws as major hurdles to business growth. They demanded simplified tax procedures, reduced compliance burdens and incentives for documented businesses to encourage formalization of the economy.

They said that excessive government intervention and regulatory bottlenecks are stifling business operations. They called for easing business regulations, digitizing approvals and reducing unnecessary inspections to improve the ease of doing business.

Highlighting the impact of high electricity and gas tariffs on industries, they urged the government to prioritize long-term energy planning, invest in renewable energy and ensure affordable energy supplies to boost industrial productivity. They recommended export-friendly policies, subsidies for key sectors and improved trade agreements to enhance foreign exchange earnings.

