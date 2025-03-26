AIRLINK 177.68 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.49%)
BOP 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
CNERGY 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.69%)
FFL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
HUBC 142.75 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
OGDC 232.00 Increased By ▲ 7.81 (3.48%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PAEL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.12%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
POWER 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PPL 189.09 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (1.95%)
PRL 37.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.84%)
PTC 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.31%)
SEARL 99.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.72%)
SYM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 10.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,548 Increased By 113.4 (0.91%)
BR30 38,986 Increased By 401.6 (1.04%)
KSE100 117,785 Increased By 1151.9 (0.99%)
KSE30 36,234 Increased By 412.4 (1.15%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-26

Govt benchmark helps arrest sugar price hike: PSMA Punjab

Recorder Report Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 07:41am

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has claimed that artificial price hike of sugar, sponsored by Satta Mafia, profiteers and hoarders, has successfully been reversed after fixing of a benchmark of ex-mill and retail sugar prices by the government.

In a statement, a PSMA spokesman said that a General Body meeting of PSMA was held here on Tuesday which categorically ruled out any shortage of sugar in the country, saying stocks are ample to satiate consumers’ needs. He said that Kiryana Merchants, Satta Mafia and hoarders are spreading baseless rumours of sugar price hike, causing hike in sugar rates.

The spokesman added that sugar prices have come down to the benchmark set by the government. These prices were agreed with the government by the sugar industry in the best interest of consumers for a month till April 19 while at the same time, the sugar industry has made available discounted sugar at Rs130 per kg for poor masses at 274 established stalls during the holy month of Ramazan.

Reports of price hike due to exports of the commodity are completely fabricated and baseless. The sugar industry has urged the government to adopt two-tier mechanism for determining separate sugar prices as 80 percent sugar is consumed by the industrial/commercial sector and 20 percent is consumed by the domestic consumers. The government should devise a policy mechanism to provide subsidized sugar from this 20 percent to the deserving people as are registered in the Benazir Income Support Program or through some other policy intervention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSMA Sugar prices sugar hoarders PSMA Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Govt benchmark helps arrest sugar price hike: PSMA Punjab

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

Read more stories