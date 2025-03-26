AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-26

‘Country’s tax system is a significant obstacle to economic development’

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

KARACHI: The Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of the All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that Pakistan’s tax system is a significant obstacle to investment and economic development.

He expressed serious concerns regarding the inefficiencies and inequities within the country’s taxation framework, as it discourages business expansion, increases the financial burden on documented taxpayers, and fails to incorporate many crucial sectors and wealthy individuals into the tax net.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that a fundamental flaw in our tax system is its inability to ensure fair tax collection across all economic sectors.

He said that the documented businesses and salaried individuals face excessive taxation, and many wealthy individuals and key sectors remain outside the tax net.

He noted that instead of broadening the tax base, the government repeatedly targets existing taxpayers, which creates an atmosphere of distrust and reluctance to comply with tax obligations.

Consequently, he said, Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains alarmingly low, significantly impacting the country’s financial stability and public welfare.

Mian Zahid Hussain highlighted that many businesses and individuals avoid entering the tax net due to tax authorities’ perceived inefficiency and high-handedness.

A lack of transparency and accountability in tax collection discourages people from formalising their businesses, thereby keeping a large portion of the economy undocumented.

He said this underground economy, which is significant in size, escapes taxation, causing the government to lose substantial revenue that could otherwise be used for developmental projects and public welfare initiatives.

The business leader said that Pakistan’s flawed tax policies have severe economic repercussions.

The government’s inability to generate sufficient tax revenue increases reliance on external loans and mini-budgets, further straining the economy.

Limited revenue restricts the government’s ability to invest in infrastructure, industrial growth, and employment generation, leading to stagnation in exports and slow economic progress.

He said that without adequate reforms, Pakistan will continue to struggle with financial instability and slow economic growth.

Mian Zahid Hussain has suggested that the government should priorities direct taxes over indirect taxes and expand its tax base by including sectors such as real estate, agriculture, wholesale, and retail businesses.

He said that one effective solution could be implementing a fixed tax system for retailers, which would simplify tax compliance and reduce tax evasion. Such measures would increase revenue and create a fairer taxation system, ensuring that every sector contributes to national development.

Another primary concern is the super tax, initially imposed to support individuals displaced by military operations. However, he stated that over time, this tax has expanded to include businesses and individuals earning over 150 million rupees.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the continued imposition of super tax has placed additional financial burdens on businesses, hampering their growth, and he called for a reassessment of such taxation policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain

Comments

200 characters

‘Country’s tax system is a significant obstacle to economic development’

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Read more stories