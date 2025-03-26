Markets Print 2025-03-26
Cotton spot rates
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (March 25, 2025)...
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 24-03-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 16,800 285 17,085 17,085 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 18,005 305 18,310 18,310 NIL
===========================================================================
