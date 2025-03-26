Business volume low on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,800 per maund. Polyester fiber was available at Rs 346 per kilogram.

