Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Eleni-T and Agri Ocean are expected to sail on today after noon.

Cargo volume of 138,555 tonnes, comprising 88,025 tonnes imports cargo and 50,530 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,630 Containers (1,930 TEUs Imports &1,700 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Super Arteta, FSM, Al-Marrouna, Naree, Nothern Jamboree and SM Mahi & another ship ‘MSC Positano’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT are respectively on Tuesday 25th March, while two more container ships, Marathopolis and Lotus-A due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 26th March, 2025.

