AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-26

European shares advance as softer US tariff hopes lift sentiment

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended higher on Tuesday in conjunction with global markets as investors grew optimistic about US President Donald Trump adopting a more gentle tariff stance as a deadline of April 2 neared.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.7% higher, hitting its first gain in four sessions.

Most regional stock markets also ended higher, led by a 1.2% gain in Spanish stocks, followed by a 1.1% advance in German shares.

Trump said on Monday that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks, a move that investors read as a sign of a softening stance, supporting sentiment across the globe.

“This week investors are in a kind of a wait and see mode,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“Investors are getting used to the tariff shenanigans - on and off - and they learn to manage the news and the threats in a more revisable and plausible way.”

The “fear gauge” euro STOXX equity volatility index cooled to a more than three-week low, closing at 17.59 points.

Also helping sentiment in Europe was data from Germany, which showed business morale rose in March as companies expected a recovery after two years of contraction in Europe’s largest economy.

Data came on the heels of Berlin approving plans for a massive spending surge last week in a bid to revive a stagnant economy and scale up military spending.

The plans to invest hundreds of billions of euros in defence and infrastructure have led to upgrades for the euro zone economy, contributing to European equities outperforming their US counterparts so far this year.

The index of European banks led the gains on Tuesday, soaring 2.1%, to end near a record high.

Swiss insurer Baloise advanced 4.3% after reporting a 60.6% surge in its 2024 profit. The broader insurers index firmed 1.3%.

Swiss logistics group Kuehne und Nagel warned its full-year operating profit could be lower than analysts’ expectations due to global economic uncertainty. Its shares fell 4%.

European shares US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

European shares advance as softer US tariff hopes lift sentiment

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Read more stories