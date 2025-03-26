Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 25, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Oriole Cement Global Mar 24th, 2025 Maritime MW-2 Lily Sydney Iron Ore Gear Bulk Mar 23rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Tai Stride Coal Ocean World Mar 24th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Ds Rosa Palm oil Alpine Mar 25th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Eleni-T Container Inchcape Ship Mar 24th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Northern Container GAC Mar 25th, 2025 Jamboree ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Mar 24th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Agri Ocean Soya Bean Alpine Mar 22nd, 2025 Seed ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Eleni-T Container Inch-cape Ship Mar 25th,2025 Agri Ocean Soya Bean Alpine -do- Seed ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Northern Jamboree Container GAC Mar 25th, 2025 SM Mahi Container GAC -do- Super Arteta Rice East Wind -do- FSM LPG Universal Ship -do- Al-Marrouna LNG GSA -do- Dee Kastania Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Nave Pulsar Palm oil Alpine -do- Nave Estella Gas oil Sharaf Ship. -do- Eagle Kuching Condensate Alpine -do- Hatthya Naree Chick Peas Alpine -do- K.K Marlin Mogas Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Positano Container MSC PAK March 25th, 2025 Marathopolis Container GAC March 26th, 2025 Lotus-A Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025