KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 25, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Oriole Cement Global Mar 24th, 2025
Maritime
MW-2 Lily Sydney Iron Ore Gear Bulk Mar 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Tai Stride Coal Ocean World Mar 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Ds Rosa Palm oil Alpine Mar 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Eleni-T Container Inchcape Ship Mar 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Northern Container GAC Mar 25th, 2025
Jamboree
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Mar 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Agri Ocean Soya Bean Alpine Mar 22nd, 2025
Seed
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Eleni-T Container Inch-cape Ship Mar 25th,2025
Agri Ocean Soya Bean Alpine -do-
Seed
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Northern
Jamboree Container GAC Mar 25th, 2025
SM Mahi Container GAC -do-
Super Arteta Rice East Wind -do-
FSM LPG Universal Ship -do-
Al-Marrouna LNG GSA -do-
Dee Kastania Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Nave Pulsar Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nave Estella Gas oil Sharaf Ship. -do-
Eagle Kuching Condensate Alpine -do-
Hatthya Naree Chick Peas Alpine -do-
K.K Marlin Mogas Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK March 25th, 2025
Marathopolis Container GAC March 26th, 2025
Lotus-A Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
