Mar 26, 2025
Markets Print 2025-03-26

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 25, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Oriole         Cement         Global         Mar 24th, 2025
                                                Maritime
MW-2              Lily Sydney    Iron Ore       Gear Bulk      Mar 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Tai Stride     Coal           Ocean World    Mar 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Ds Rosa        Palm oil       Alpine         Mar 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Eleni-T        Container      Inchcape Ship  Mar 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Northern       Container      GAC            Mar 25th, 2025
                  Jamboree
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Khairpur       Mogas          Alpine         Mar 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Agri Ocean     Soya Bean      Alpine         Mar 22nd, 2025
                                 Seed
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Eleni-T           Container      Inch-cape Ship                 Mar 25th,2025
Agri Ocean        Soya Bean      Alpine                                  -do-
                  Seed
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Northern
Jamboree          Container      GAC                           Mar 25th, 2025
SM Mahi           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Super Arteta      Rice           East Wind                               -do-
FSM               LPG            Universal Ship                          -do-
Al-Marrouna       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Dee Kastania      Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Nave Pulsar       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nave Estella      Gas oil        Sharaf Ship.                            -do-
Eagle Kuching     Condensate     Alpine                                  -do-
Hatthya Naree     Chick Peas     Alpine                                  -do-
K.K Marlin        Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                     March 25th, 2025
Marathopolis      Container      GAC                         March 26th, 2025
Lotus-A           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence

