Minister Leghari inaugurates ‘Pakistan’s first 120KW fast EV charging station’

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever 120KW fast-charging station, developed by GoGreen Avenue, the Power Division said in a statement.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad, Leghari reiterated the government’s commitment to clean energy and green mobility, emphasizing that such initiatives are instrumental in reshaping Pakistan’s energy and transportation landscape.

He highlighted that the launch of the fast-charging station reflects the nation’s resolve to curb carbon emissions and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

In a key policy announcement, the minister disclosed that the price of electric charging units has been slashed from Rs71 to Rs39, a move aimed at making EV adoption more accessible and cost-effective for consumers.

Leghari lauded the public-private collaboration that facilitated this initiative, underscoring the crucial role of private sector investment in achieving Pakistan’s sustainability goals.

The minister reaffirmed that the government remains committed to supporting green energy projects and policies that drive long-term environmental and economic benefits.

“The launch of the fast-charging station is a significant milestone in Pakistan’s broader vision for a sustainable energy infrastructure,” he added.