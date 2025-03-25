AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks end little changed after six-session rally

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks settled little changed on Tuesday, cooling off after a six-session rally that erased their 2025 losses, and as U.S. reciprocal import tariffs loomed.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.04% to close at 23,668.65, while the BSE Sensex also added 0.04% to 78,017.19. The indexes rose as much as 0.9% and fell up to 0.25% during the session.

India’s broader smallcaps and midcaps fell 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively, snapping a six-day winning streak.

“Nobody still has a grip on how the U.S. tariffs will end up. At this stage, it is about threats and compromises… Markets will be volatile till the tariff uncertainty eases,” said Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks. The latest comments on tariffs from Trump and the U.S. Treasury Secretary indicate that the levies will be narrower-than-expected.

India is open to cutting tariffs on more than half of U.S. imports worth $23 billion in the first phase of a trade deal the two nations are negotiating, Reuters reported, citing sources.

India’s information technology stocks rose 1.3%. The U.S. economy contributes substantially to IT companies’ revenue.

Heavyweight HDFC Bank, up 1.2%, was the top boost for the benchmarks. The lender is seen as a key beneficiary of revised guidelines on so-called priority sector lending.

Peer ICICI Bank fell 1.1%, snapping a six-session winning streak, and capping gains in financials.

UltraTech Cement rose 3.4% after UBS upgraded its stock to “buy” from “neutral”, citing likely demand recovery in the financial year that starts on April 1.

Foreign investors, whose relentless selling was in part responsible for the $1 trillion rout in Indian markets, bought shares worth $1.61 billion in the last three sessions.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks end little changed after six-session rally

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 settles nearly 200 points higher

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

OGDCL expands Reko Diq funding commitment to $627mn

Gold price per tola sheds Rs800 in Pakistan

POGC, PPL discover gas in Dadu

NTC generates Rs40 billion through anti-dumping duties in 25 years

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from KP’s Shewa discovery

Read more stories