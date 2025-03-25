AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
Gold price per tola sheds Rs800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 25 Mar, 2025 03:08pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs317,800 after it shed Rs800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs272,462 after it registered a decrease of Rs686, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola rose by Rs600 to settle at Rs318,600.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,021 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decline of $6 during the day.

Moreover, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,475 per tola in Pakistan.

