AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
BOP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.69%)
HUBC 142.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
KEL 4.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 224.90 Increased By ▲ 6.73 (3.08%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.37%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
PPL 185.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.7%)
PRL 36.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.32%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.58%)
SEARL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.86%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
TRG 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-5.11%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Slow trading on major Gulf markets as US tariff worries weigh

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 02:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were characterised by low volumes in Tuesday’s session, and traded lower, as investors awaited clarity on US threats of reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect early next month.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said automobile tariffs are coming soon, but also indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2, suggesting some degree of flexibility on the matter.

Trump’s tariff policies are widely expected to contribute to slowing global economic growth, trigger further trade tensions, and could drive up inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company losing 1.7%.

Al Rajhi Bank rose 1.5%.

Banks and industrial stocks drag Dubai lower, Abu Dhabi flat

In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%.

Dubai Islamic Bank shares fell 0.8%.

Abu Dhabi’s index was also 0.1% lower.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were little changed as markets weighed the potential impact of US tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan oil, and the uncertain outlook for global demand.

The Qatari index retreated 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar falling 1%.

Gulf stock markets MENA Qatari index

Comments

200 characters

Slow trading on major Gulf markets as US tariff worries weigh

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

POGC, PPL discover gas in Dadu

NTC generates Rs40 billion through anti-dumping duties in 25 years

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from Khyber Pakhtukhwa

Oil rises for fifth day on supply concerns after Venezuela tariffs

FY26 Budget proposals: Businesses urge govt to gradually reduce GST rate

Read more stories