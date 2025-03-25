AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
World

Gaza civil defence says 14 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight

AFP Published 25 Mar, 2025 02:01pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence said Tuesday that 14 people had been killed since midnight in Israeli strikes on the war-battered Palestinian territory, a week into Israel’s renewed offensive.

Spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that Israeli aircraft had carried out more than 20 strikes across Gaza, killing at least 14 people including women and children.

Gaza death toll tops 50,000 as Israel kills more Palestinians

He said five people were killed and 12 wounded in a dawn strike in the Zeitun neighbourhood of Gaza City, while a strike on the southern area of Khan Yunis killed nine including a couple and their three children.

Contacted by AFP on Tuesday, the army confirmed it had carried out overnight strikes on Gaza, specifying they were part of “anti-terrorist” operations.

Israel resumed intense air strikes across Gaza a week ago, followed by ground operations, after talks on extending a ceasefire with the Palestinian group Hamas reached an impasse.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that 730 people had been killed since Israel resumed bombardments on March 18.

On Monday evening, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings ahead of a strike in the northern area of Jabalia.

“Terrorist organisations are once again returning to and firing rockets from populated areas… For your safety, head south toward the known shelters immediately,” Adraee said on X, after issuing similar warnings for the northern towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanun.

Civil defence spokesman Bassal reported artillery fire in the areas of Beit Hanun and Beit Lahia, as well as Khan Yunis.

Israeli strike at Gaza hospital kills five

On Monday evening, Israel’s military said it intercepted three “projectiles” launched from Gaza.

