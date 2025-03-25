AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53%

POGC, PPL discover gas in Dadu’s Rafat-1 well

BR Web Desk Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 10:01pm

Kirthar Joint Venture comprising of Polish Oil and Gas Company (POGC) along with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) have discovered hydrocarbons from its exploratory well Rafat-1, located in District Dadu, Sindh.

This was announced by the company in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The Kirthar Block is operated by Polish Oil and Gas Company, PKN ORLEN Pakistan Branch (POGC) with 70% working interest along with its joint venture partner PPL, which has 30% working interest.

“The exploration well Rafat-1 was spud-in on September 20, 2024 (to test the hydrocarbon potential of Pab Formation) and well TD 2514m (Measured Depth) was achieved on 18th December 2024,” read the notice.

It said that the Drill Stem Testing (DST) was conducted against the promising zones of Upper Pab Formation and gas was observed at the surface.

Due to extremely tight nature of reservoir, hydraulic fracturing was performed on Rafat-1 well to enhance reservoir productivity and, the well was opened for clean-up at different chokes.

PPL announces new gas, condensate discovery in Sindh

“Additional wireline perforations were carried out after which, well was successfully completed and completion integrity test (CIT) was performed. After rig release, rigless testing was conducted during which Rafat-1 was tested at a gas rate of 1.10 MMScfd @ 48/64” choke & ~110 Psi FWHP.“

The statement added that while it was a relatively small discovery, “it reinforces the company’s dedication to unlocking Pakistan’s hydrocarbon potential and contributing to the country’s energy sector”.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited gas discovery Rafat 1 Kirthar Joint Venture

Comments

200 characters
Pakistani Mar 25, 2025 04:35pm
Great news! An unanswered question is will Dadu and Sindh residents benefit from access to gas, infrastructure, employment from Hydrocarbons finds in Sindh?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

POGC, PPL discover gas in Dadu’s Rafat-1 well

‘Immense national importance’: ECC assures full support for Reko-Diq project

Govt expects CPI inflation to lower further in March

KSE-100 closes marginally higher in cautious trading

Food minister rebuts reports about sugar price discrepancies

Minister Leghari inaugurates ‘Pakistan’s first 120KW fast EV charging station’

OGDCL expands Reko Diq funding commitment to $627mn

NTC generates Rs40 billion through anti-dumping duties in 25 years

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Read more stories