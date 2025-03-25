AIRLINK 176.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.3%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.62%)
HUBC 141.31 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.68%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.95%)
OGDC 223.81 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (2.59%)
PACE 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PAEL 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
PIAHCLA 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 186.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.08%)
PRL 37.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
SEARL 99.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.88%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.7%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,434 Increased By 80.4 (0.65%)
BR30 38,487 Increased By 363.2 (0.95%)
KSE100 116,827 Increased By 387.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,872 Increased By 169.2 (0.47%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff falls on tough day for Americans in Miami

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 11:15am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Coco Gauff lost to unseeded Magda Linette 6-4 6-4 on Monday as she missed out on a place in the Miami Open quarter-finals after a tough day for Americans as holder Danielle Collins, Amanda Anisimova and Ashlyn Krueger also went out in straight sets.

Gauff, seeded third, struggled mightily with her serve, committing 12 double faults and putting just half of her first serves into play while unforced errors piled up against her 34th-ranked Polish opponent.

Linette held her nerve as the South Florida crowd came alive after Gauff pulled ahead 4-3 in the second set and the Pole ultimately prevailed to notch her first win over a top-three player since 2021.

“It was really important for me to keep pressing Coco’s serve to make sure she feels the pressure,” Linette said.

Next up for Linette is Italian sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, who beat Japan’s Naomi Osaka 3-6 6-4 6-4 earlier on Monday.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed 23 winners including seven aces to overpower defending champion Collins 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals where she will meet Zheng Qinwen, who beat Krueger 6-2 7-6(3) in their round of 16 match.

Coco Gauff double-bagels Sofia Kenin in Miami

World number one Sabalenka will be a heavy favourite against Zheng, who has never beaten the Belarusian in five previous career meetings.

Former champion Iga Swiatek came through a tight first set before dispatching Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 7-6(5) 6-3 shortly after midnight, the Pole signed off by writing “time to sleep” on a camera lens.

Up next for the world number two is Alexandra Eala after the 19-year-old Filipino wildcard advanced when 10th seed Paula Badosa pulled out of their fourth-round meeting with a lower back injury.

Jessica Pegula was left to fly the flag for the U.S. women after she won the final six games of her match to see off Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-3.

Pegula, seeded fourth, meets Briton Emma Raducanu next after the former US Open champion beat Anisimova 6-1 6-3 in hot and humid conditions.

Raducanu did not drop a point on serve in the first set against the 17th seed and outmanoeuvred her in a rally on match point to seal the win.

It will be the first quarter-final of a WTA 1000 event for the 22-year-old Raducanu, who has split her two previous career meetings with Pegula.

“I know it’s going to be a really difficult match but I think I’m playing pretty good tennis,” Raducanu told Tennis Channel.

“I’m really happy with the way things are going and more importantly just enjoying finding the competitive spirit again.”

Barnburner

On the men’s side, Alex De Minaur overcame a third set service break and a crowd enthusiastically backing his Brazilian opponent to take out teenager Joao Fonseca 5-7 7-5 6-3 in a barnburner under the lights to reach the round of 16.

Fonseca was swinging out of his shoes, at one point literally, as he crushed his booming forehand, whipping up the crowd after securing an early break in the deciding set.

But the speedy Australian showed his toughness in difficult conditions, letting out a roar of his own when Fonseca found the net on match point. “I told myself it’s going to be a battle not only against the player but the crowd,” De Minaur told Tennis TV.

“Just put your head down, do your work and try to compete for every single point.”

Third seed Taylor Fritz blasted a forehand winner on match point to take out Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-5 6-3 and bring some cheer for U.S. fans, setting up a date with tournament lucky loser Adam Walton in the round of 16.

Fritz’s countrymen were not as fortunate, with Frances Tiafoe losing 7-6(11) 5-7 6-2 to Frenchman Arthur Fils and Reilly Opelka falling 7-6(1) 6-3 to Czech Tomas Machac in their third-round matches.

Fils will face top seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round after the German beat Jordan Thompson 7-5 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Miami Open Taylor Fritz Ashlyn Krueger

Comments

200 characters

Gauff falls on tough day for Americans in Miami

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Oil prices little changed as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from Khyber Pakhtukhwa

Read more stories