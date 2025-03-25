AIRLINK 176.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.3%)
BOP 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.62%)
HUBC 141.70 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.96%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 58.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.99%)
OGDC 223.80 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (2.58%)
PACE 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PAEL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.57%)
PIAHCLA 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 186.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.08%)
PRL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
SEARL 99.51 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
SYM 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,430 Increased By 76 (0.61%)
BR30 38,427 Increased By 302.8 (0.79%)
KSE100 116,834 Increased By 393.9 (0.34%)
KSE30 35,873 Increased By 170 (0.48%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thailand car production drops 13.6% y/y in February

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 10:25am

BANGKOK: Car production in Thailand dropped 13.62% in February from a year earlier to 115,487 units due to weaker domestic sales and exports, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

The fall followed January’s 24.63% year-on-year slump, and was the 19th straight month that production has contracted.

Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world’s top automakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Thailand car production

Comments

200 characters

Thailand car production drops 13.6% y/y in February

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Oil prices little changed as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from Khyber Pakhtukhwa

Read more stories