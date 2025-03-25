South Korean shares fall as losses in chipmakers overshadow automakers’ rally

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, but set for weekly gain

South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as chipmakers extended losses and overshadowed a rally in automakers.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 11.49 points, or 0.44%, at 2,620.58, as of 0259 GMT.

Samsung Electronics fell 0.66% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.30%, extending losses for a second day.

Hyundai Motor added 3.99% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.93%, after the automotive group announced a $21 billion investment in the United States with President Donald Trump.

Hyundai Steel, however, erased early gains to trade down 4.92%, after its $5.8 billion investment plan that was part of Hyundai Motor Group’s announcement.

Of the total 939 traded issues, 276 shares advanced, while 589 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 80.5 billion won ($54.74 million).

The won was quoted at 1,470.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,469.7.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 106.78.