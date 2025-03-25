AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 280.42 against greenback
BR Web Desk Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 05:07pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 23 Jan 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.42, a fall of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 280.37.

Internationally, the US dollar hit a three-week high on the yen early on Tuesday and was firm across the board after some strong US services data and cautious optimism on the tariff front.

President Donald Trump said not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks, which helped the US dollar and the mood on Wall Street overnight by soothing some fears about a slowdown in US growth.

The US dollar jumped 0.9%, pulling above 150 yen, then rose a little further in the Asia morning to a three-week high of 150.92 yen.

The US dollar also hit its strongest since March 6 at $1.0781 per euro, as a powerful rally in the common currency loses steam.

It was last trading at $1.0796, while sterling hit a two-week low of $1.2883 before steadying at $1.2918 in Asia trade.

The US dollar index notched a fourth straight session of gains to settle at 104.3.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday for a fifth day on concerns global supply will tighten after the US announced tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude.

Brent crude futures were up 27 cents to $73.27 a barrel by 0749 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 26 cents to $69.37.

Both benchmarks gained more than 1% in the previous session after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries importing oil and gas from Venezuela.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID                            Rs 280.42

OFFER                      Rs 280.62

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 16 paise for buying and lost 2 paise for selling against USD, closing at 279.67 and 282.04, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 1.02 rupee for buying and 78 paisa for selling, closing at 301.38 and 304.54, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 10 paise for buying and 22 paise for selling, closing at 76.01 and 76.56, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 12 paise for buying and 27 paise for selling, closing at 74.37 and 74.98, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID                            Rs 279.67

OFFER                      Rs 282.04

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 settles nearly 200 points higher

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

OGDCL expands Reko Diq funding commitment to $627mn

Gold price per tola sheds Rs800 in Pakistan

POGC, PPL discover gas in Dadu

NTC generates Rs40 billion through anti-dumping duties in 25 years

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from KP’s Shewa discovery

Read more stories