Special envoy apprises FO of Kabul visit details

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq has returned to Islamabad after concluding his much-anticipated three-day visit to Afghanistan and briefed a high-level meeting held at the Foreign Office (FO) on his important interactions with Afghan authorities, focusing cross-border terrorism.

Sources told that Islamabad has again shared its serious reservations with Kabul regarding the persistent terrorism emanating from Afghanistan. During his meeting in Kabul, Muhammad Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance that Afghanistan should stop using its soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security huddle last week voiced its serious concerns on the cross-border terrorism and decided to engage with Afghanistan on this important matter of national security and integrity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review Pakistan’s strained relations with Afghanistan, focusing on diplomatic engagements, regional security, and economic cooperation.

FO Spokesperson said in a press release that the meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch.

Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, provided a comprehensive briefing on his recent visit to Kabul, where he held discussions with Afghan authorities on key bilateral issues.

DPM Dar emphasised the importance of maintaining a sustained dialogue with Afghanistan to address mutual concerns and explore avenues for deeper cooperation. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stability in the region through constructive engagement with the interim Afghan government.

The DPM told the meeting that the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is of great significance, and continuous dialogue is essential to resolve outstanding issues and promote regional peace.

The meeting comes amid ongoing challenges in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, including border security concerns and economic collaboration efforts. The Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan’s policy of engaging with Afghanistan through diplomatic channels to address key issues while ensuring the protection of national interests.

The FO said Pakistan would continue consultations on Afghanistan policy, with further discussions likely in the coming weeks.

According to sources, Ambassador Sadiq highlighted the nature of engagements with the interim Afghan government, covering areas such as border management, trade facilitation, and regional security.

The discussions also touched upon Pakistan’s concerns regarding cross-border movement, counterterrorism efforts, and economic cooperation to enhance trade and connectivity between the two countries.

Meanwhile, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Office of the Spokesperson) press release stated: On the direction of the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, visited Kabul on 21-23 March 2025.

The Special Representative called on the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on 22 March. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on all issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, trade and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people contacts, it said.

The Special Representative reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement and mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan, and underscored the importance of addressing all issues of concern, particularly security, to further consolidate bilateral ties. Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagement and dialogue to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the press release said.

The two sides also reinforced the commitment to a mutually-beneficial bilateral relationship, with a view to achieving lasting regional peace and stability.

The Special Representative also met with Acting Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi. Both sides discussed bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as cooperation in the areas of transit and connectivity, it added. The Special Representative reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to reinforcing mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan. The two sides agreed to harness full potential of regional trade and connectivity for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The press release further stated, upon his return, the special representative briefed the DPM/ FM about his meetings with the Afghan leadership. The DPM/ FM expressed satisfaction at the discussions held with the Afghan side and issued directions to further consolidate bilateral ties, including through high-level engagement and enhancement of trade and transit cooperation.

