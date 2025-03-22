AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan holds talks in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

BR Web Desk Published March 22, 2025 Updated March 22, 2025 10:06pm

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq Khan, arrived in Kabul on a visit aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and fostering cooperation across various sectors, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

He is undertaking the visit at the direction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The visit comes at a crucial time with Pakistan experiencing surge in militant attacks.

In a positive development, Pak-Afghan crossing point at Torkham was reopened on Wednesday evening for patients and cargo transport after a prolonged closure of over 27 days, following successful talks between the tribal Jirgas of both the neighbouring countries.

Pakistan had closed sharing border at Torkham on February 21 when the Afghan forces attempted to build a border post in a disputed area, prompting armed clashes between the two security forces.

Torkham border reopened after 27 days

Tension mounted when Afghan security forces restored to use of heavy fire and weaponry, killing a civilian and injuring many.

Officials and authorities of both countries confirmed that general pedestrian movement is set to resume in the coming days.

Pakistan has been insisting since then that construction could not be permitted in prohibited or restricted area without consultation.

TTP Afghan Taliban Afghan government Pak Afghan trade Pak Afghan border Pakistan and Afghanistan KP attacks

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan holds talks in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan’s apparel exports hit $6.2bn as commerce ministry charts growth plan

Naqvi praises KP Police for foiling Lakki Marwat attack

SF Cargo commences operations at Islamabad International Airport

President Zardari strongly condemns Kalat shooting, calls for action against terrorists

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after key visit to Saudi Arabia

Trump envoy says US trying to win Iran’s trust

Pakistan Railways slashes train fares by 20% for Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan urges UNSC to act against Israeli aggression in Gaza, West Bank

Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it ‘chose’ war

Read more stories