Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan holds talks in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq Khan, arrived in Kabul on a visit aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and fostering cooperation across various sectors, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

He is undertaking the visit at the direction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The visit comes at a crucial time with Pakistan experiencing surge in militant attacks.

In a positive development, Pak-Afghan crossing point at Torkham was reopened on Wednesday evening for patients and cargo transport after a prolonged closure of over 27 days, following successful talks between the tribal Jirgas of both the neighbouring countries.

Pakistan had closed sharing border at Torkham on February 21 when the Afghan forces attempted to build a border post in a disputed area, prompting armed clashes between the two security forces.

Torkham border reopened after 27 days

Tension mounted when Afghan security forces restored to use of heavy fire and weaponry, killing a civilian and injuring many.

Officials and authorities of both countries confirmed that general pedestrian movement is set to resume in the coming days.

Pakistan has been insisting since then that construction could not be permitted in prohibited or restricted area without consultation.