Bilawal urges PM to convene another security moot

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Monday urged the Prime Minister to convene another national security meeting and bring political parties together to address security concerns. He stressed the need for collective decision-making in the national interest.

He said terrorism is at its peak, while politics remains divided. He highlighted that terrorist activities are rampant in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said international forces may be behind terrorism and national unity is essential to counter terrorism. Bilawal Bhutto further emphasized that Pakistan is facing severe challenges with poverty and unemployment affecting the people. He noted that the nation is looking towards politicians for solutions.

The PPP chairman stressed that addressing public issues should be the top priority. He expressed disappointment over the absence of some political parties from the national security meeting and urged special attention to law and order in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated that building consensus on national issues is crucial and called on all political parties to unite for the country.

KP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Balochistan Political Parties security situation PPP chairman national security meeting

