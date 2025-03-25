Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

KARACHI: Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis are unable to perform Umrah during the last Ashrah of Ramazan, due to severe restrictions imposed by the Saudi government on the issuance of Umrah visas during the holy month.

The severe visa restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia, are reportedly in response to concerns over begging activities by Pakistani nationals.

The Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) confirmed that Saudi authorities have significantly curtailed Umrah visa issuance during the holy month, triggering widespread cancellations of pre-booked flights and hotel accommodations for the Ramadan and Shawwal period.

Tour operators are now facing severe financial strain due to these unexpected restrictions.

Industry experts criticized the Ministry of Religious Affairs for an inadequate and ineffective response to the begging issue.

The ministry had announced to take affidavits from pilgrims as a pledge not to engage in begging activities in Saudi Arabia, with legal consequences for violations, and make Umrah pilgrims mandatory to travel in groups rather than individually to ensure accountability and minimize the risk of pilgrims engaging in begging. In addition, the tour operators have also been made co-responsible by requiring them to obtain these affidavits from travelers. However, these unimplemented measures have been widely criticized as superficial and potentially counterproductive.

“I don’t understand either our decision-makers sitting in the ministry are so naive or dormant brains. They think that these professional beggars would really respect their pledge,” said Shahid Mushtaq, a rejected Umrah visa applicant from Gulshan Iqbal.

Mental health professionals suggested that the problem extends beyond simple enforcement measures. Dr. Shanza Iqbal, a Karachi-based psychiatrist, noted that “this begging issue could not be addressed through an iron fist alone; the government has to chalk out a comprehensive plan to deal with it.”

Dr. Shanza pointed to structural issues within Pakistani society, describing begging as “a growing profession” where rural migrants traditionally came to urban centers to beg, but now even city residents are adopting this practice without social stigma.

“We as a society are responsible for promoting begging within and out of the country – why do we careless charity, we like game shows and NGOs that promote the mindset of freebies, free food for all, and easy money approach, instead of promoting self-respect first than money approach,” she added.

Another disappointed visa applicant, Laiba Javeed, emphasized that the government needs to address this issue seriously, not just for international relations but within Pakistan itself.

Industry experts recommended that the government examine nations such as Singapore or South Korea, which have successfully minimized street begging by implementing comprehensive strategies aimed at both the individual beggars and the supporting networks behind them.

They said if the government efforts had improved education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, the begging would have persisted due to the lucrative financial incentives involved.

They argued that more stringent measures must be implemented to protect Pakistan’s international reputation and the legitimate travel industry that facilitates religious pilgrimages.

They said that thousands of Pakistanis remain unable to fulfill their religious aspirations due to insufficient measures to address the root causes of this growing begging issue.

