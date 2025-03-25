AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-25

PM orders third-party audit of Ramazan relief package

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure transparency in distribution of the funds, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed a third-party audit of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package 2025.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a review meeting of the Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2025, where the officials briefed him on the progress of the relief package.

They told the prime minister that 63 percent of eligible recipients have received financial assistance, with comprehensive documentation for all transactions.

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

To ensure effective implementation, they said that 2,224 employees have been designated to oversee the package, adding that over 1.5 million beneficiaries have been contacted by phone to streamline the process.

The prime minister reaffirmed that the relief package is designed to be inclusive, covering all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, without any discrimination.

The prime minister commended the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), and technology firms for their role in establishing a secure digital wallet system for timely distribution of the funds.

He also recommended to use the Ramazan Package model for other government welfare programmes/packages, as it has been successful in distributing funds to those in need.

Furthermore, he also directed telecom companies and banks to improve their public awareness campaigns about the package and submit a detailed report to him on their initiatives.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials including Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer, IT Minister Shaza Fatima, along with officials from Nadra, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and private sector partners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Audit Ramadan PM Shehbaz Sharif financial assistance Ramazan relief package third party audit deserving persons PM Ramazan Relief Package 2025 audit of Ramazan relief package

Comments

200 characters

PM orders third-party audit of Ramazan relief package

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Digital financial services: Govt, regulators must develop frameworks: ADB

PM for manufacturing farm machinery domestically

Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister

Special envoy apprises FO of Kabul visit details

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

IRS & PCS officials: Transfer to admin pool not on any directive by PM

Read more stories