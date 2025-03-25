PM orders third-party audit of Ramazan relief package

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure transparency in distribution of the funds, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed a third-party audit of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package 2025.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a review meeting of the Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2025, where the officials briefed him on the progress of the relief package.

They told the prime minister that 63 percent of eligible recipients have received financial assistance, with comprehensive documentation for all transactions.

To ensure effective implementation, they said that 2,224 employees have been designated to oversee the package, adding that over 1.5 million beneficiaries have been contacted by phone to streamline the process.

The prime minister reaffirmed that the relief package is designed to be inclusive, covering all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, without any discrimination.

The prime minister commended the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), and technology firms for their role in establishing a secure digital wallet system for timely distribution of the funds.

He also recommended to use the Ramazan Package model for other government welfare programmes/packages, as it has been successful in distributing funds to those in need.

Furthermore, he also directed telecom companies and banks to improve their public awareness campaigns about the package and submit a detailed report to him on their initiatives.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials including Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer, IT Minister Shaza Fatima, along with officials from Nadra, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and private sector partners.

