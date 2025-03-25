AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
SAPM, Engro Corporation chairman discuss businessmen issues

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan held a meeting on Monday with Hussain Dawood, Chairman of Engro Corporation, said a press release issued on Monday.

The discussion focused on restoring business community confidence and facilitating ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Khan emphasised that collaboration with the private sector is essential to resolving large-scale industrial production challenges. He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to promote investment and create an enabling environment for industrial growth.

“The government is taking all possible measures to encourage investment and ensure sustainable economic development,” said Haroon Akhtar Khan.

He also pointed out the crucial role being played by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in attracting both domestic and international investment into the country.

The meeting stressed the importance of large-scale institutional investment and active private sector participation to accelerate economic progress.

Khan further announced the establishment of a One Window Facilitation Centre aimed at streamlining business procedures and improving ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Expressing his confidence in the government’s pro-business initiatives, Hussain Dawood appreciated the steps being taken to improve the overall business climate.

Khan concluded by stating that public-private partnerships are the need of the hour to ensure sustainable industrial development.

