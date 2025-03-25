Fawad Ghaffar Soomro appointed as MD STEVTA

KARACHI: The Sindh government has appointed Fawad Ghaffar Soomro as the new Managing Director of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA).

Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, a Grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been transferred from the Finance Department to assume his new responsibilities.

According to an official notification, the appointment is effective immediately, and Fawad Ghaffar Soomro has formally taken charge. Upon joining, he visited the STEVTA headquarters; where he met with the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Chairman of STEVTA, Junaid Buland.

During the meeting, Chairman Buland congratulated Fawad Ghaffar Soomro on his new role and highlighted his extensive administrative experience. He expressed optimism that Soomro’s leadership would help resolve key challenges faced by STEVTA and contribute to the institution’s growth. “His expertise in administration will be instrumental in improving technical education and vocational training across Sindh,” said Buland. The newly appointed MD would focus on strengthening the organization by implementing strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing technical education and creating new opportunities for the youth.

Soomro’s appointment is seen as a crucial step towards improving the quality of vocational training in Sindh. His leadership is expected to bring administrative reforms and enhance skill development programs, ultimately benefiting students and professionals seeking technical education in the province.

The new MD Fawad Ghaffar Soomro said that a strategy will be considered to develop the organization. Efforts will also be made to create new opportunities for the youth.

