PSX attains ISO certification for ISMS

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has achieved the ISO 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognised standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

This significant milestone highlights PSX’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of information security, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data for all stakeholders.

The ISO 27001:2022 standard outlines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System. By adopting this systematic approach, PSX demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding its critical data assets against potential threats and aligning with global best practices in information security.

The certification was awarded following a rigorous audit process conducted by SGS, a world-renowned inspection, verification, testing, and certification organisation accredited by UKAS. This third-party validation confirms that PSX has implemented robust and effective ISMS that meet the stringent requirements of the ISO 27001:2022 standard.

