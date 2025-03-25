Asian currencies: Rupiah hits three-week low

BENGALURU: Indonesian stocks tumbled more than 4% and its currency hit a three-week low on Monday, as traders exited on concerns around the country’s fiscal health and growth prospects, compounded by the threat of steep US tariff hikes.

An MSCI gauge of emerging Asian equities ticked lower. Stocks in South Korea and Taiwan, making up over a third of the index, fell about 0.4%, while Indian stocks, accounting for one-fifth of the index, jumped 1.1%.

Traders remained on edge as US President Donald Trump’s barrage of tariffs due next week threatened global trade and economic growth.

The Indonesian equity benchmark index fell as much as 4.7% to its lowest since August 2021, though it stopped short of a 5% breach that would have triggered a 30-minute trading halt - a scenario it faced last Tuesday.

It pared much of its losses by the afternoon session and was last trading down 1.2%, on track for its weakest level since late September 2021.

Assets in Southeast Asia’s largest economy have been recently hit by concerns over the government’s fiscal strategy, policies, growth prospects and speculation over the finance minister’s resignation.

“The market selldown has parallels to the China market in the first half of 2024 when it was considered uninvestable due to policy uncertainty,” said Alan Richardson, senior portfolio manager at Samsung Asset Management.

“I think the (Indonesian) market will stabilize over the next three months so fundamental investors should take this opportunity to buy quality stocks on the cheap.”

The allocation of Indonesian government stakes in state-owned enterprises to the new sovereign wealth fund Danantara also raises concerns over its funding needs and budget spending, analysts said.

Ratings agency Moody’s said last week the sovereign wealth fund “raises risks for fiscal outlook”, although it maintained its stable outlook on Indonesia.

The rupiah, the second worst-performing currency in Southeast Asia, slipped to a three-week low of 16,565 per US dollar, while the yield on the 10-year benchmark bonds rose to a nine-week high to 7.2180%.

Singapore stocks ticked higher, while the local dollar slipped slightly. Data showed core inflation rose slower than expected in February but was in line with economists’ forecast.

The Thai benchmark stock index ticked lower, while the baht hit a two-week low.

Malaysia’s ringgit fell 0.3%, while the Philippine benchmark index dropped 1.2% after a system connectivity issue delayed the market open.