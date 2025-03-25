AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-25

Russian wheat export prices gain as buyers become more active

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices rose last week as buyers became more active, with some major purchasers of Russian grain including Iran returning to the market, analysts said.

The price for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content for free-on-board delivery in the second part of April increased by $6 to $255 a metric ton, said Dmitry Rylko, head of IKAR consultancy.

The Sovecon consultancy placed prices for Russian wheat with the same protein content at between $252 and $256 a ton FOB, up from $247 to $250 the previous week. Prices were “supported by early-week futures’ strength and firmer importer demand”, it said.

Iran’s GTC is believed to have purchased around 500,000 metric tons of wheat a week ago, expected to be mainly sourced from Russia, while Turkey is now back in the market, permitting tariff-free wheat imports under a flour export scheme last week.

Weekly wheat exports were estimated last week at 0.32 million tons, down from 0.34 million tons in the previous week, Sovecon said. Sovecon has upgraded its estimate of March wheat exports by 0.1 million tons to 1.6 million tons, significantly lower than the 4.8 million tons of exports in March last year.

IKAR has also again increased its estimate for exports in March, by 0.1 million tons to 1.4 million to 1.5 million. IKAR raised on Monday its baseline 2025 wheat crop forecast to 82.5 million metric tons from 81.0 million tons previously as the winter crop situation improves.

The spring sowing campaign has been underway in Russia for several weeks now.

Wheat wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Russian wheat export prices gain as buyers become more active

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Digital financial services: Govt, regulators must develop frameworks: ADB

PM for manufacturing farm machinery domestically

Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister

Special envoy apprises FO of Kabul visit details

PM orders third-party audit of Ramazan relief package

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

IRS & PCS officials: Transfer to admin pool not on any directive by PM

Large number of civil servants to be sent to ‘surplus pool’

Read more stories