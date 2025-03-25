AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 25, 2025

Malaysian palm oil falls

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for the second consecutive session on Monday to their lowest closing levels in nearly two months, pressured by weakness in rival vegetable oils, while a weak currency limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.6% to 4,305 ringgit ($971.78) a metric ton at closing, its lowest closing price since Jan. 31.

“The contract is following weak external markets but the ringgit’s weakness cushioned some losses,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 1.02%, while its palm oil contract shed 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) barely changed, up 0.02%.

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Malaysian ringgit, the contract’s currency of trade, weakened 0.25% against the US dollar. A soft ringgit makes palm more attractive to foreign currency holders. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the March 1-20 period are estimated to have dropped between 5% and 14.2% month-on-month, according to cargo surveyors.

