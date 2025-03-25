Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 267,292 tonnes of cargo comprising 122,248 tonnes of import cargo and 145,044 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 122,248 comprised of 80,295 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 28,003 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 13,950 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 145,044 comprised of 76,579 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,700 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,608 tonnes of Cement, 51,180 tonnes of Clinkers, 4,177 tonnes of Rice & 3,800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely, Eleni T, Al Mahboobah, No.5 Ocean Pioneer, Zhong Chang Hong Sheng, X-Press Kohima, Mol Earnest, Xin Lian Chang and SM Mahi berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Benten Galaxy, Unity Maria, Kiran Caribbean and Eleni T sailed at the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Rayyan’ left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Maritime Nordic, Stolt Cobalt and Ivan-6 are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 127,590 tonnes, comprising 117,759 tonnes imports cargo and 9,831 tonnes export cargo carried in 107 Containers (44 TEUs Imports &63 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Eleni-T, Ds Rosa, FSM and Tai Stride carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EVTL and PIBT are respectively on Monday 24th March, while two more container ships, SM Mahi and Northern Jamboree due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 25th March, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025