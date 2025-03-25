AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-25

Fed officials back cautious policy approach in light of economic uncertainty

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

WASHINGTON: New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday the US central bank’s monetary policy is in the right place given the myriad uncertainties facing the economy, noting that there’s no urgency to make any changes to interest rates.

“Modestly restrictive” monetary policy “is entirely appropriate given the solid labor market and inflation still running somewhat above our 2% goal,” Williams said in a speech in the Bahamas.

In comments to reporters after his formal remarks, Williams said the Fed eventually will need to cut rates back to a level deemed neutral in regard to its impact on the economy. But in the meantime, “the downside risk to economic growth and the upside risk to inflation (are) both very high,” in a climate where broader government policies are shifting rapidly and unpredictably, he said.

With monetary policy “in a good place” to deal with what lies ahead, Williams said “let’s collect more data” and “we’re not in a hurry” to make any changes in the setting of monetary policy.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee echoed Williams’ monetary policy caution, telling CNBC on Friday that uncertainty argued for the Fed standing aside until more clarity emerged.

Goolsbee said the economy was strong and that he’s waiting to see how President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which many economists expect to worsen a challenging inflation situation, play out.

Williams and Goolsbee weighed in two days after Fed policymakers left the central bank’s benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range and signaled they still expect to lower it at some point later this year.

Fed economic uncertainty

Comments

200 characters

Fed officials back cautious policy approach in light of economic uncertainty

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Digital financial services: Govt, regulators must develop frameworks: ADB

PM for manufacturing farm machinery domestically

Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister

Special envoy apprises FO of Kabul visit details

PM orders third-party audit of Ramazan relief package

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

IRS & PCS officials: Transfer to admin pool not on any directive by PM

Large number of civil servants to be sent to ‘surplus pool’

Read more stories