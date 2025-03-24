AIRLINK 178.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.73%)
BOP 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 46.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
MLCF 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
OGDC 224.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.34%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
PAEL 46.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.62%)
PIAHCLA 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
POWER 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.77%)
PRL 38.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PTC 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
SEARL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
TRG 70.01 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.64%)
WAVESAPP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 12,509 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.69%)
BR30 38,821 Decreased By -311.7 (-0.8%)
KSE100 117,852 Decreased By -589.8 (-0.5%)
KSE30 36,120 Decreased By -255.9 (-0.7%)
Indian rupee may not respond much to dip in Asian peers; focus on flows

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 10:41am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee, following last week’s rally, may not react much at the open on Monday to the decline in the Chinese yuan and other Asian currencies.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open little changed to the US dollar from 85.9725 in the previous session.

The Indian currency rallied significantly last week, rising 1.2% amid inflows, resulting in its best weekly performance in two years.

Foreign inflows into Indian equities exceeded $1 billion last week, a significant chunk of which took place on Thursday and Friday.

India rupee little changed

Friday’s data is preliminary. While the magnitude of the inflows is not exceptionally large in isolation, it represents a significant shift from prior weeks, a currency trader at a bank said.

Foreign investors took out nearly $3.5 billion from Indian equities between March 3 and 14, which followed a $4 billion withdrawal in February.

“There were probably other flows too last week and whether we have more of them will decide” if rupee manages to hold near the 86 level, the currency trader said.

Indian rupee

