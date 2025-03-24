AIRLINK 178.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.73%)
BOP 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
MLCF 59.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.69%)
OGDC 224.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
PAEL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.66%)
PIAHCLA 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
POWER 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.77%)
PRL 38.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
SEARL 98.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.21%)
SYM 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TRG 70.00 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.62%)
WAVESAPP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 12,509 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.69%)
BR30 38,821 Decreased By -311.7 (-0.8%)
KSE100 117,900 Decreased By -542.6 (-0.46%)
KSE30 36,136 Decreased By -239.8 (-0.66%)
Australian shares slip as miners drag; inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 10:35am

Australian shares slipped in early trade on Monday, pressured by losses in mining stocks amid softer commodity prices, while markets await the release of local inflation data for February later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% at 7,905.4 points by 2341 GMT.

The benchmark finished 0.2% higher on Friday.

Traders await inflation figures, due on Wednesday, to gain further insights into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s potential rate-cut trajectory, ahead of its next interest rate decision on April 1.

Last month, the RBA indicated that it needs to see more positive signs on inflation before cutting rates again. It is also likely to consider the government’s general budget announcement on Tuesday before the next decision.

Shining gold stocks lead Australian shares higher

Local miners led losses in the benchmark, slipping nearly 1% on weakened iron ore and copper prices. Shares of heavyweight miners Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue slipped between 0.4% and 1.2%.

Gold stocks dipped 0.7% as a stronger dollar weighed on greenback-priced bullion. Gold miner Northern Star Resources fell 0.4%. Bucking the sombre mood, financial stocks helped limit the overall losses in the benchmark, rising 0.3%, with the ‘Big Four’ banks gaining between 0.02% and 0.6%.

Among individual stocks, Australia-listed shares of James Hardie Industries fell 10.4% and emerged as one of the top losers in early trade after the fibre-cement maker announced it would acquire US-based AZEK Company for $8.75 billion.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat at 12,113.51 points.

Shares of Synlait Milk slumped 10.9% after the dairy producer flagged a slower financial progress in the second half of fiscal 2025, despite swinging to profitability in the first half.

