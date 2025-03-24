Japan’s Nikkei struggles for momentum as tariff deadline looms

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average was flat at the morning session’s close on Monday as a modest rise in Wall Street’s three main indexes last week marginally boosted market sentiment, but a looming deadline for implementing additional US tariffs kept investors cautious.

The Nikkei was unchanged from Friday’s close of 37,676.97 by the midday break, while the broader Topix fell 0.3% to 2,794.67 after logging an eight-month peak at the end of last week.

The Nikkei received some support as a portion of heavyweight shares saw some buying.

Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing rose 0.4% and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group climbed 2.9%.

However, the benchmark index struggled to advance, seesawing between gains and losses as market participants eyed the April 2 deadline that US President Donald Trump has set for reciprocal and sector-specific tariffs to go into effect.

Trump hinted that he would be flexible regarding the new round of levies, helping lift the S&P and Dow at the end of the week, but Japanese equity investors on Monday took a wary approach to the impending threat.

Many important details regarding the latest tariffs are still unknown, keeping investors on edge, said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“There’s no way to predict it, so we have no choice but to wait for the announcement,” he said.

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Many major semiconductor-related shares dragged on Monday to follow their US peers after the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index ended nearly 1% down on Friday.

Tokyo Electron slid 0.3%, while Screen Holdings stumbled 3.3% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei. Among other big-name shares, Seven & i Holdings rose 2% and Chugai Pharmaceutical climbed 1.6%.

Robot maker Fanuc gave up 1.7%.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents, 66 advanced while157declined.

Two shares were untraded.