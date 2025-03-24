Futures spread surges 324bps

KARACHI: The futures spread surged by 324 basis points, closing at 13.15 percent on the final day of the outgoing week end on March 21, 2024.

Trading activity on the futures counter witnessed a sharp uptick, with average daily volumes rising 35 percent to 134.29 million shares, compared to 99.45 million shares in the previous week.

Similarly, the average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 29.4 percent, reaching Rs 9.09 billion this week, up from Rs 7.02 billion the week prior.

