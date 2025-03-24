AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

Naveed Butt Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed the national pledge to stand united against any external and internal threat.

Addressing Pakistan Day Parade at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Sunday, he said the people of Pakistan have always stood resolute alongside the armed forces to render any sacrifice for the motherland.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, three services chiefs, top military brass, federal ministers, parliamentarians and members of the diplomatic corps were present during the ceremony.

Zardari stresses need for unity, political stability

The president said “Unity, faith and discipline” was the motto given by the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which would enable them to meet all the challenges as in the past, they had given befitting response to all external and internal terrorism.

The president said while India has always harbored ill-will towards Pakistan, the terrorist outfits are also in action to achieve their evil designs. However, he vowed that none of them will be allowed to succeed as the nation and the armed forces are ready to thwart such elements.

The president said, “We have been rebuilding our nation despite all challenges and will continue to do so with courage and determination.”

He laid special emphasis on strengthening economy and agriculture.

He called for setting aside political differences and joining hands for a powerful, prosperous and more developed Pakistan.

Terming youth of the country an asset, the president underscored the need for equipping them with research-based education and latest technological training.

He said Pakistan’s foreign policy is based on principles of peace and stability. He said Pakistan is desirous of strong ties based on mutual respect and prosperity with its neighbours as well as international community.

The president said this day reminds us of the sacrifices of the people who laid their lives for the country.

He said on this day, we also remember and present our salute to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urge the international community to ensure the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions for resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine, Zardari called upon the international community to take decisive action to immediately stop genocide of innocent Palestinians.

He said Palestinian people should have the right to live in their country with freedom and dignity without any external interference.

During the ceremony, a marvelous flypast was displayed by the Pakistan Airforce formations.

Different formations of Sherdil, Mirage, F16, JF 17 Thunder and J10C put a spectacular show.

Earlier, the president reviewed the smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces that took part in the parade.

A presidential salute was given to him while the national anthem was played.

The president had arrived at the venue in the traditional presidential chariot accompanied by his bodyguards riding on horses. On the occasion, the military band also presented musical tunes based on national songs.

