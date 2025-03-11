Zardari stresses need for unity, political stability

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday stressed the need for strengthening the voice of the masses, reaching consensus on crucial national decisions, promoting both local and foreign investment to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, advancing social and economic equity and upholding fairness and transparency within our systems.

During his speech at the joint sitting of parliament to mark the beginning of the second parliamentary year, the president delivered his entire address despite continuous protests from opposition lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

They repeatedly raised slogans against the incumbent government and demanded the release of their party founder, Imran Khan, throughout the session.

Amidst the chaos and uproar in the house, Zardari maintained his poise, occasionally flashing a smile towards the opposition as he pressed on with his speech.

To drown out the clamour, both the president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif donned headphones.

Zardari emphasised the need for investment in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to alleviate the sense of deprivation among the masses.

He said that the parliament is the one forum where any sense of deprivation cannot just be aired constructively but also addressed with political empathy by the executive branch.

“That is the test of real statecraft,” he said, adding, “In this regard, improving our taxation system is essential to moving forward as a country. We must reform and expand our tax net – not by overburdening those who already contribute, but by ensuring that every eligible taxpayer participates in nation-building.”

“Pakistan should also diversify its exports, focusing on value-added goods and services,” he said.

He continued that the country needs to make “our IT industry the key driver of economic growth to explore new markets and build a competitive export-oriented economy.” He also lauded the government for “putting the country on a positive path to economic growth”, adding “Our foreign exchange reserves witnessed a surge and there was a substantial increase in foreign direct investment and the stock market also surged to a historic high.”

“The government also reduced the policy rate from 22 per cent to 12 per cent, and all other economic indicators have shown a healthy sign of improvement,” he said

He urged the government to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) industry and promote youth entrepreneurship through SME-focused programmes, skill development initiatives, and accessible loan schemes.

He emphasised the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port in enhancing connectivity and trade opportunities, highlighting their crucial role in positioning Pakistan as a key gateway for international trade linking Central Asia, South Asia, and Middle East.

He said that domestic and regional connectivity is fundamental to a prosperous Pakistan, stressing the need for a strong and efficient transport infrastructure, road networks, and modernised railways.

Zardari also called for focusing on Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan for connectivity and development due to their strategic significance and economic importance. He called for promoting good governance, political stability, and economic growth to strengthen democracy and restore public confidence in the rule of law for Pakistan’s prosperity.

“I would like to urge this House to play its role in improving the ease of doing business. Investors, small businesses, and international companies must find Pakistan an attractive destination for investment,” he added.

He also called upon both federal and provincial governments to strengthen the agriculture sector, ensure sustainable water management, and bring coordination and agency to the urgent task of managing the growing threats of climate change.

“We must aim for stability and self-sufficiency in food production. We need to focus on greater water availability and its efficient use. We must work toward innovative solutions such as bringing water from Tajikistan to Balochistan, upgrading irrigation systems, and utilising new technologies to conserve and distribute water.”

He emphasised the potential of commercial cattle farming for creating jobs and boosting exports. He called on the government to provide incentives, training, and support to youth in this sector and to enhance cooperation with China.

We need to invest in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and restoring wetlands and rivers to reduce pollution and support marine ecosystems, he said, adding the mangroves of Sindh show the positive impact of conservation efforts.

The president stressed the need to boost security capabilities and empower law enforcement agencies to combat terrorism, adding the parliament must also work to address extremist ideologies and militant support for violence.

He urged the parliament and the government to provide “real relief” to the people in the upcoming budget, adding measures in the forthcoming budget must be taken to increase salaries and pensions, reduce income taxes on salaried classes and lower energy costs.

The president also urged the government to prioritise job creation over downsizing and job cuts.

He reiterated Pakistan is committed to regional peace, stability, and economic integration, adding “our foreign policy will always be guided by national interests, international cooperation, sovereignty, and mutual respect.”

He stressed the need for enhancing cooperation with friendly regional countries in trade, economy, climate, and culture exchanges.

The president praised the security forces for their bravery and sacrifices, emphasising the need to address the root causes of militancy through development and job creation in affected regions.

Zardari expressed gratitude for the support of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, and other trusted allies who stood by Pakistan during economic challenges. He also called for further enhancing relations with Gulf and Central Asian nations, as well as the European Union, the UK, and the US.

The president highlighted the recent handover of a wanted terrorist to the US, noting that the successful collaboration in counterterrorism between the two countries is a positive development, adding there is a need to further strengthen this cooperation and work together towards common objectives.

The president said that the people of Kashmir have endured decades of unjust occupation, oppression, and severe human rights violations by successive Indian regimes which must come to an end.

“Pakistan will consistently support them in their quest for self-determination,” he said, reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people and urged the international community to take strong action against the atrocities carried out by the Indian Occupation Forces.

“The voice of the oppressed will not be silenced, and Pakistan will continue raising this issue at all global platforms,” he declared.

He said that the ongoing destruction in Palestine requires immediate global attention, adding that the Palestinian people are still facing violence, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, and oppression by Israeli security forces, which needs to be stopped forthwith.

The president reiterated Pakistan’s strong support for the Palestinian cause and its consistent advocacy for a just and lasting solution in line with international law and the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s stance is firm and resolute: the creation of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is crucial for lasting peace in the region.

He said that the serial devastation in Palestine demands the urgent attention of the world. He said that the Palestinian people continue to endure violence, displacement, ethnic cleansing, and oppression at the hands of Israeli security forces.

The president said that Pakistan is actively committed to the Palestinian cause and is consistent in calling for a just and lasting solution based on international law and the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

“Our position is clear and unwavering: that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is essential for lasting peace in the region,” he said.

Zardari also addressed the government’s unilateral decision to carve out more canals from the Indus River System, despite strong opposition from the federating units.“A proposal that I, as your President cannot support. I urge this government to abandon this current proposal and work together with all the stakeholders to come up with viable, sustainable solutions based on unanimous consensus among the federating units,” he added. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, and a large number of foreign diplomats from various countries observed the proceedings from the galleries.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and all chiefs of the armed forces, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, were absent from the joint-sitting.

