AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-24

The Rupee largely stable

Recorder Review Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

KARACHI: Rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during the previous week.

The local unit closed at 280.26, marginally lower by Re0.04 or 0.01% against 280.22 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a deficit of $12 million in February 2025, against a surplus of $71 million recorded in the same month the previous year, SBP data showed. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the C/A posted a recovery from a deficit of $399 million (revised) in January 2025.

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, dropped to 102.27 in February 2025, down from 104.06 (revised) in January 2025.

Traders are looking for a positive development on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front. Speaking to journalists last week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed confidence that Pakistan would soon receive positive news regarding a staff level agreement on the first review of the Extended Fund Facility, saying that negotiations with the Washington-based lender were in final stages with no major hurdles in the way.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $49 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.15 billion as of March 14. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.02 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.87 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 7 paise for buying and 20 paise for selling against USD, closing at 279.92 and 282.06, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 28 paise for buying and 17 paise for selling, closing at 302.80 and 305.89, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 3 paise for buying and 5 paise for selling, closing at 76.20 and 76.80, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and 4 paise for selling, closing at 74.67 and 75.26, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 280.26

Offer Close Rs. 280.46

Bid Open Rs. 280.21

Offer Open Rs. 280.41

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.92

Offer Close Rs. 282.06

Bid Open Rs. 279.85

Offer Open Rs. 281.86

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP Pakistani rupee US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate

Comments

200 characters

The Rupee largely stable

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories