Withdrawal of concessions to local industry: BMP voices its concern at IMF-govt agreement

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) has expressed serious concern over the government agreement with the IMF to completely abolish additional Customs duties, cut regulatory duties by 80%, and withdraw concessions for the local industry.

FPCCI former president and BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar observed that the IMF had long been raising concerns over the protection available to local industries, but Pakistani authorities were reluctant to open these areas.

Pakistan’s agreement with the IMF on trade liberalisation comes at a time when the world is closing its borders to foreign companies.

Anjum Nisar said that government agreement with the International Monetary Fund to make further adjustments to the economic liberalisation plan and to cut weighted average applied tariffs cut by over 40% in five years, would create troubles for the local industry.

The BMP chairman observed that after the implementation of the full liberalisation plan, it will have the lowest weighted average tariffs in the region.

Referring to the reports, he said that it has been agreed that the weighted average applied tariffs will be reduced from the current 10.6% to just around 6% over five years, starting in July this year, they added. This 43% reduction in tariffs will completely open the economy to foreign competition while local industry is not ready for it due to high cost of production.

According to reports, the reduction will be achieved under two different policies. Under the new National Tariff Policy, the weighted average tariffs will be reduced to 7.4% by 2030. To cut these further to around 6%, the government will lower tariff protection available to the automobile sector through the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2026-30 from July next year, according to the sources.

The Ministry of Commerce deals with the National Tariff Policy, while the Ministry of Industries is responsible for the AIDEP Policy.

They added that excluding the tariff reduction plan for the automobile sector, the weighted average applied tariffs will now be 7.4% compared to the earlier understanding of 7.1%. The difference between the 7.4% and the earlier agreed 7.1% was due to the status of the import tariffs for Customs Chapter 27, which deals with the duty structure of imported energy products.

The plan states that the 7% additional Customs duty on specific goods will be abolished from July this year. Likewise, the 2% additional Customs duty on the zero-tariff slab will also be abolished in July. The 2% duty on the 3% tariff slab will be cut to 1% in the next fiscal year and to nil from the year 2027.

The 4% additional Customs duty on the 16% tariff slab will remain unchanged for the next fiscal year but will be reduced to 3% the following year and completely abolished in 2030.

The 6% additional Customs duty on the 20% tariff slab will be reduced starting in 2026-27 and abolished in 2030.

According to reports, the IMF demanded the government reduce the weighted average tariffs to around 5%, but the authorities committed to cutting it to around 6%.

Pakistan has assured the IMF that it will seek approval of the new tariff policy from the federal cabinet before the end of June. The tariff reduction will be implemented in the fiscal year 2025-26 budget, to be presented in Parliament in June.

Pakistan has also assured the IMF that in the future, it will not introduce any new regulatory duties except where essential, and a sunset clause will be introduced for their elimination.

Pakistan has committed to addressing vehicle affordability by setting out a path to reduce protection by 2030, including eliminating all additional Customs duties and regulatory duties in the auto sector and rationalising Customs duties with the highest slab of 20%.

When added to the duty reductions envisaged under the new tariff policy, this will bring the weighted average tariff to 6% by 2030, according to the understanding reached on Thursday.

The maximum duty on all imports in the auto sector will be 20% by 2030, sources said.

