AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-24

Salman urges govt to call joint session amid rising terrorism

NNI Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja urged the government to convene the joint session of Parliament amid rising incidents of terrorism in the country. He expressed these views while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leader said that the government had summoned the session of National Security Committee in hurry and the party didn’t have ample time to consult the leadership.

“Our decision to boycott the NSC meeting was absolutely right,” the PTI leader said. He added that the grand opposition alliance would be formed against the incumbent government soon.

terrorism PTI joint session of Parliament Salman Akram Raja NSC meetings

Comments

200 characters

Salman urges govt to call joint session amid rising terrorism

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories