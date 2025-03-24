Salman urges govt to call joint session amid rising terrorism

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja urged the government to convene the joint session of Parliament amid rising incidents of terrorism in the country. He expressed these views while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leader said that the government had summoned the session of National Security Committee in hurry and the party didn’t have ample time to consult the leadership.

“Our decision to boycott the NSC meeting was absolutely right,” the PTI leader said. He added that the grand opposition alliance would be formed against the incumbent government soon.