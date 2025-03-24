Light show held at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minar-e- Pakistan was lit up with green and white lights in country’s largest light show to pay a shining tribute to those who presented Pakistan Resolution at Minto Park in 1940.

Minar-e-Pakistan, a monument of the Pakistan Resolution, began to illuminate the sky with national flag, as with the help of light, the image of moon, star and national flag appeared on Minar-e-Pakistan.

The white and green lights that shone on Minar-e-Pakistan adorned the sky. The architectural design of Minar-e-Pakistan was also highlighted with the help of light.

A large number of people came to watch the Light Show. The light rotating around Minar-e-Pakistan entertained the viewers.

