AIRLINK 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
FLYNG 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
HUBC 140.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.4%)
MLCF 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
OGDC 227.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.07%)
PACE 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.86%)
PAEL 48.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.06%)
PRL 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
PTC 24.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
SYM 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.15%)
TRG 68.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.53%)
BR100 12,590 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 39,135 Increased By 2.2 (0.01%)
KSE100 118,705 Increased By 262.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 36,410 Increased By 34.6 (0.1%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-24

Strategic cooperation to enhance mutual benefits: Chinese envoy

APP Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong on Sunday said that strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan will further boost the mutual benefits.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the “Esthetic Bridge” exhibition at Silkroad Culture Center, the ambassador said, “We are ready to work with Pakistan to implement this important initiative, appreciating the beauty of each other and sharing it together, to promote the exchange and mutual learning of Chinese and Islamic civilizations.”

He said President Xi Jinping attaches great importance and actively advocated for exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, proposing the global civilization initiative to make the world’s garden of civilizations flourish with color and vitality, reflecting a profound sense of care and responsibility for the whole world.

He said, “Today is Pakistan’s National Day, and we extend our warmest congratulations to our Pakistani brothers and sisters.”

He said, “We stand firmly together, continuing and passing down the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan.”

Jiang Zaidong said on this day, the resolution to establish an independent Muslim country was adopted, marking the beginning of the Pakistani people’s great journey towards development and prosperity.

He said, “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in 1951, we have always stood together and supported each other through thick and thin.”

He added from then, Pakistan was the first Islamic country to recognize the People’s Republic of China. In 1966, China helped Pakistan build the Karakoram Highway, hailed as the “Eighth Wonder of the World”.

Jiang Zaidong said that during the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, China witnessed the touching story of Pakistan’s all-out assistance with tents. In 2010 and 2022, Pakistan received full support from all sectors of Chinese society in fighting floods.

The traditional friendship between China and Pakistan has been continuously consolidated and elevated as we move forward together.

“This ironclad friendship has taken root, flourished, and will surely be passed down through generations and remain steady and enduring.”

Zaidong said currently, the Pakistani government is advancing its reform agenda in full force, stabilizing and improving the economy, achieving growth in both exports and investments, reaching new highs in foreign reserves and remittances, with an expected GDP growth of more than 3%.

He said over the past 11 years, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has made significant contributions to strengthening Pakistan’s development foundation and improving the well-being of Pakistani people.

Ambassador said, “We will not forget that Pakistan was not only the first Islamic country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China but also stood up and supported China at critical moments such as the restoration of China’s lawful seat in the United Nations.” Similarly, when Pakistan is in need, China has always been a strong backing for Pakistan.

He said, “We stand firmly together, hand in hand, to create a brighter tomorrow.” In 2015, President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to Pakistan elevated our bilateral relationship to all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, opening a new chapter in China-Pakistan relations.

Zaidong said since the establishment of the current Pakistani government a year ago, we have maintained close high-level exchanges.

Ambassador added Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited China in last June while Premier Li Qiang visited Pakistan in last October and President Asif Ali Zardari visited China this February, all these visits fully demonstrated the closeness of our ironclad friendship and the high level of all-weather strategic cooperation.

He said under the care and promotion of the leaders of both countries, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has entered a new phase of building an “upgraded version”, providing new opportunities for high-quality development of practical cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese ambassador said that this exhibition lives up to its name, not only showcasing the unique charm of Chinese and Pakistani art but also building a bridge for in-depth dialogue between artists from both countries.

Chinese ambassador bilateral ties Pakistan and China Pakistan Day Jiang Zaidong strategic cooperation

Comments

200 characters

Strategic cooperation to enhance mutual benefits: Chinese envoy

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories