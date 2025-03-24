Pakistan Day reminds us of golden objectives: CM Maryam

LAHORE: “March 23, Pakistan Day, reminds us of the golden objectives of the establishment of Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the Day. She added, “I extend my heartiest greetings to the entire nation on Pakistan Day, and pay immense tribute to the struggle of founders of Pakistan and the sacrifices of the martyrs.”

The CM said, “By the grace and mercy of Allah Almighty, Pakistan was established and will exist and remain prosperous until the Day of Judgment.” She added, “Allah Almighty also bestowed upon Pakistan the unique honor of becoming the first Muslim nuclear power in the world.”

The CM said, “On Pakistan Day, the pledge of sanctity and protection of the holy land should be reiterated.”

“On this Day, the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline should also be remembered.” On Pakistan Day, we pledge to fight poverty, inequality and to protect the weaker sections of society, she added.

She added, “This Day reminds us of the beginning of the vigorous struggle to achieve Pakistan.”

She underscored, “On Pakistan Day, we pledge to use all our capabilities to include our beloved homeland in the ranks of developed nations.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025