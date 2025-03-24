AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-24

Pakistan Day reminds us of golden objectives: CM Maryam

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

LAHORE: “March 23, Pakistan Day, reminds us of the golden objectives of the establishment of Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the Day. She added, “I extend my heartiest greetings to the entire nation on Pakistan Day, and pay immense tribute to the struggle of founders of Pakistan and the sacrifices of the martyrs.”

The CM said, “By the grace and mercy of Allah Almighty, Pakistan was established and will exist and remain prosperous until the Day of Judgment.” She added, “Allah Almighty also bestowed upon Pakistan the unique honor of becoming the first Muslim nuclear power in the world.”

The CM said, “On Pakistan Day, the pledge of sanctity and protection of the holy land should be reiterated.”

“On this Day, the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline should also be remembered.” On Pakistan Day, we pledge to fight poverty, inequality and to protect the weaker sections of society, she added.

She added, “This Day reminds us of the beginning of the vigorous struggle to achieve Pakistan.”

She underscored, “On Pakistan Day, we pledge to use all our capabilities to include our beloved homeland in the ranks of developed nations.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Day

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Day reminds us of golden objectives: CM Maryam

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories