Pakistan Day marked at Customs House

Published 24 Mar, 2025

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi held a commemorative ceremony at Customs House to mark Pakistan Day, celebrating the nation’s 85th anniversary of the Lahore Resolution.

The event began with Collector of Customs Enforcement, Moeenuddin Wani, and Collector of Customs Appeals, MAsad Afzal, jointly raising the national flag and rendering a salute. The ceremony was attended by Customs officials.

Following the flag-raising, Wani laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and offered prayers for the fallen. A disciplined contingent from Customs Enforcement also paid their respects at the memorial.

