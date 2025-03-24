AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,590 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 39,135 Increased By 2.2 (0.01%)
KSE100 118,798 Increased By 355.5 (0.3%)
KSE30 36,446 Increased By 70.9 (0.19%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-24

Hussain Dawood awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Recorder Report Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 07:22am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan has honoured Hussain Dawood with the prestigious Hilal-i-Imtiaz, recognising his role in shaping the country’s economic landscape.

Since he became Engro’s patron shareholder, the company has made major investments that have contributed considerably to Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

Over the last 20 years, Engro has set up projects and expansions in key sectors include fertilisers, energy, petrochemicals, and dairy, giving a much-needed push to local industries to flourish.

As recently as a few months ago, Engro made a significant move in the telecom infrastructure sector which is one of the largest capital commitments made in Pakistan in the last 10 years and would strengthen digital connectivity for millions of users.

Beyond telecom, the company has also set up landmark projects to build LNG infrastructure, dairy, and utilise Thar’s indigenous resources which have been critical in building economic self-sufficiency. These investments have not only created thousands of jobs but have also helped Pakistan reduce its reliance on imports and become locally competitive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Engro Engro Corporation Hussain Dawood Hilal e Imtiaz

Comments

200 characters

Hussain Dawood awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories