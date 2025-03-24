Hussain Dawood awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz

KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan has honoured Hussain Dawood with the prestigious Hilal-i-Imtiaz, recognising his role in shaping the country’s economic landscape.

Since he became Engro’s patron shareholder, the company has made major investments that have contributed considerably to Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

Over the last 20 years, Engro has set up projects and expansions in key sectors include fertilisers, energy, petrochemicals, and dairy, giving a much-needed push to local industries to flourish.

As recently as a few months ago, Engro made a significant move in the telecom infrastructure sector which is one of the largest capital commitments made in Pakistan in the last 10 years and would strengthen digital connectivity for millions of users.

Beyond telecom, the company has also set up landmark projects to build LNG infrastructure, dairy, and utilise Thar’s indigenous resources which have been critical in building economic self-sufficiency. These investments have not only created thousands of jobs but have also helped Pakistan reduce its reliance on imports and become locally competitive.

