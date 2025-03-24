PSL Season-10 trophy unveiled at Peshawar University

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 trophy has arrived in Peshawar where an unveiling ceremony was held at Peshawar University.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qazi, Director General Sports of Higher Education Commission Javed Ali Memon, Registrar of Peshawar University Yurid Ahsan Zia, Director Sports University of Peshawar Bahar Karam along with a large number of students and cricket enthusiasts.

Speaking to the media Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qazi and DG Sports HEC Javed Memon expressed their delight over the trophy unveiling at Peshawar University stating that this initiative would help project a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a global level. They added that the unveiling of the PSL trophy and the exhibition match in Peshawar would be a source of excitement for cricket fans and encourage the youth to engage in healthy activities. They further emphasized the importance of extracurricular activities alongside academics for students.

The PSL trophy was also taken to historical landmarks such as Bab e Khyber, Islamia College, Bala Hisar Fort, APS, DHA, and Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium where students and cricket fans eagerly took pictures with it.

Many expressed their hope that the exhibition match this year would pave the way for PSL matches to be held in Peshawar next season further boosting the league’s popularity and encouraging cricket enthusiasts.

