AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-24

PSL Season-10 trophy unveiled at Peshawar University

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 trophy has arrived in Peshawar where an unveiling ceremony was held at Peshawar University.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qazi, Director General Sports of Higher Education Commission Javed Ali Memon, Registrar of Peshawar University Yurid Ahsan Zia, Director Sports University of Peshawar Bahar Karam along with a large number of students and cricket enthusiasts.

Speaking to the media Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qazi and DG Sports HEC Javed Memon expressed their delight over the trophy unveiling at Peshawar University stating that this initiative would help project a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a global level. They added that the unveiling of the PSL trophy and the exhibition match in Peshawar would be a source of excitement for cricket fans and encourage the youth to engage in healthy activities. They further emphasized the importance of extracurricular activities alongside academics for students.

The PSL trophy was also taken to historical landmarks such as Bab e Khyber, Islamia College, Bala Hisar Fort, APS, DHA, and Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium where students and cricket fans eagerly took pictures with it.

Many expressed their hope that the exhibition match this year would pave the way for PSL matches to be held in Peshawar next season further boosting the league’s popularity and encouraging cricket enthusiasts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSL 10 PSL X trophy unveiled

Comments

200 characters

PSL Season-10 trophy unveiled at Peshawar University

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories