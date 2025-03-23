Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills two, Ukraine’s emergency service says

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv killed two people, sparked fires in apartment buildings and forced the evacuation of tens of people, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said early on Sunday.

A woman died after falling debris from a destroyed drone sparked a fire in a high-rise residential building the capital’s Dniprosvkyi district, the emergency service posted on the Telegram messaging channel.

Ukraine destroys 100 of 179 Russian drones in overnight attack

At least 27 were evacuated from the building. Another person died in the overnight attack on Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, the service said.