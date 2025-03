KYIV: Ukrainian air defences destroyed 100 of 179 drones launched by Russia during an overnight attack, Kyiv’s air force said on Saturday.

Kyiv says Russia launched 171 drones over Ukraine

Another 63 drones were “locationally lost”, typically a result of electronic jamming, and damage was reported in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions of Ukraine, the air force said.